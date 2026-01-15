AJA Urges Restraint, Peaceful Resolution in Iran to Safeguard Human Lives and Press Freedom

SEOUL: The Asia Journalist Association (AJA) is observing the escalating crisis across Iran with profound concern and a glimmer of hope. The nationwide protests unfolding pose a serious challenge to the country’s stability.

AJA expresses its deepest sorrow over the continued loss of precious human lives. We call on all parties involved to prioritize the safety of civilians and exercise maximum restraint to prevent further casualties while addressing legitimate social and economic grievances.

Furthermore, we are concerned that if the situation descends into greater chaos and division, it may invite external intervention. Such a development would undermine Iran’s national stability and risk triggering broader conflict across the Middle East, threatening peace throughout Asia.

The restrictions on news coverage and the detention of journalists are further exacerbating the crisis. Silencing the media is not a solution; it only deepens mistrust and hinders the path to a peaceful resolution.

Accordingly, AJA urges the following:

1. Renunciation of Violence by All Parties: All stakeholders must immediately renounce the use of violence and pursue a peaceful resolution through sincere dialogue that respects the dignity and voices of all citizens.

2. Internal Resolution and Respect for Sovereignty: The crisis should be resolved through voluntary and democratic dialogue within Iran, without creating any pretext for external interference. The international community must respect Iran’s sovereignty.

3. Protection of Press Freedom and Right to Information: The Iranian government must guarantee press freedom and the right to information, ensure the safety of journalists on the ground, and uphold the transparency of the current situation.

Asian journalists sincerely hope that Iran overcomes this crisis and restores peace and stability; they will continue to monitor developments closely.

January 15, 2026

Asia Journalist Association (AJA)