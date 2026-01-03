Third Edition of the Emirati–Japanese Falconry on January 5-8 in Al Ain

By Habib Toumi

AL AIN: The third edition of the Emirati–Japanese Falconry Program, organized by the Emirates Falconers Club, will take place from January 5 to 8 in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi.

Held under an agreement with the Japanese organization INPIX-JODCO, the program aims to strengthen friendship initiatives, student exchanges, and cultural cooperation between falconers in the United Arab Emirates and Japan.

This year’s edition is themed “Building Bridges of Heritage Through Falcons,” underscoring falconry’s role as a powerful tool for cultural dialogue and mutual understanding between nations.

The 2026 edition is distinguished by its authentic setting: a Bedouin falconry camp established in a desert environment that reflects the traditional lifestyle of falconers. It also features expanded participation compared to the inaugural edition held in 2024.

Majid Ali Al Mansouri, Secretary General of the Emirates Falconers Club, said the leadership’s continued support for the program reflects a firm belief in falconry as a shared human and cultural heritage, and in its ability to strengthen bridges of communication while reinforcing values of mutual respect and sustainability.

“Falconry represents a universal language that transcends borders,” Al Mansouri said. “It embodies authentic values rooted in respect for nature and the transmission of knowledge across generations. Through this program, we are pleased to continue building meaningful cultural partnerships with Japan that contribute to preserving our shared human heritage.”

He added that the 2026 edition offers a comprehensive educational experience combining theoretical and practical components, enabling participants to gain a deeper understanding of Emirati falconry and its cultural and environmental dimensions. He also reaffirmed the club’s commitment to preparing a new generation of responsible falconers capable of safeguarding this heritage in line with the highest standards of sustainability.

The third edition builds on the success of the previous two editions: the first held in Al Ain in January 2024, and the second hosted in Ichihara, Japan, in February 2025. The inaugural edition brought together 28 participants from both countries and featured an intensive program of specialized lectures, workshops, and hunting trips designed to transfer knowledge and foster shared appreciation of the art of falconry.

The 2026 program will be held in the Remah area of Al Ain, within a desert camp near Telal Al Ain Resort. Participants include Emirati and Japanese falconers, students from the Mohammed bin Zayed School of Falconry and Desert Studies, Japanese falconry students, students from Sheikh Zayed Private Academy for Boys, as well as experts and specialists in falconry and the conservation of birds of prey.

The program features a rich schedule of theoretical and practical activities, including introductions to falcon species used in traditional Arabian falconry, hands-on training using lures, and hunting trips conducted in accordance with the ethical principles of sustainable falconry. These trips involve hunting houbara bustards and desert hares using falcons and Saluki dogs, alongside activities related to tracking and desert studies.

In addition, the program includes workshops on traditional falconry-related handicrafts, such as the design and crafting of tools, as well as cultural sessions held in the majlis, covering Emirati customs, Arabic coffee traditions, hunting narratives, and traditional cooking practices.

Special emphasis is placed on health and environmental awareness through introductory sessions on veterinary care, health examinations for falcons, and educational visits to the falcon clinic.

These activities contribute to reinforcing the ethics of falconry, promoting environmental sustainability, respecting wildlife, and passing on the authentic values of this ancient practice to future generations.