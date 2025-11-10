Second Seoul Hangung Association President’s Cup Inclusive Hangung Competition Concludes Successfully at Induk University

By AsiaN Team

SEOUL: The Second Seoul Hangung Association President’s Cup Inclusive Hangung Competition, where people with and without disabilities came together, was successfully held on November 8 at Induk University in Nowon-gu, Seoul.

About 250 male and female athletes, along with referees and safety personnel, participated in the event, which took place at the Eunbong Hall and on a third-floor classroom of Induk University. The competition was hosted and organized by the Seoul Hangung Association, with sponsorship and support from the Korea Hangung Association, Induk University, the Seoul Hangung Federation for the Disabled, Together Foundation Goodwill Store, Korea Culture Foundation, and Hyounjung Health Food.

Key attendees included Kang Seok-jae, president of the Seoul Hangung Association (SHA); Hu Kwang, founder of Hangung and president of the Korea Hangung Association; Kim Kwang-man, president of Induk University; Park Ki-sun, president of the Seoul Hangung Federation for the Disabled; Bae Sun-hee, president of the International Senior Dementia Prevention Hangung Association; Lee Ok-hee, president of the Hangung Globalization Research Institute; Chon Yong-hun, advisor to the Korea Hangung Association; Lee Jun-hyeong, secretary general of the Korea Hangung Association; and Woo Hwa-sook, president of the Seoul Nowon-gu Chapter of the International Cultural Exchange Association for the Disabled.

Also in attendance were Lee Kwang-kyun, a board member of GCS Inuernational; Hong Duck-hwa, secretary general of GCS International; Hong Seong-man, advisor to Goodwill Store of Together Foundation; Shim Lee-pyo, a board member of the International Center for Korean Culture; Lee Sang-ki, founding president of the Asia Journalist Association; Park Ae-ran, president of the World Beauty Ear Culture Exchange Association; Soprano Baek Hyun-ae, a Goodwill Ambassador of the Seoul Hangung Association; and Prof. Kim Young-mi of Sahmyook University.

The pre-ceremony event, moderated by Seoul Hangung instructors Kim Gyu-seung and Kong Hee-won, featured a Janggu, or Korean drum, performance by the Urirang Art Troupe, followed by singer Lee Jun-hyeong performing ‘O Sole Mio’ and ‘While Alive,’ and leaflute musician Kim Chung-keun performing ‘Multiflora Rose’ and ‘Andong Station.’

The Jangan Neighborhood Park Kukhak Qi-Gong Team gave a demonstration, and Soprano Baek Hyun-ae, a goodwill ambassador for the Seoul Hangung Association, performed ‘In the Flower Garden’ and ‘Beautiful Country,’ significantly elevating the atmosphere of the Inclusive Hangung Competition.

Following the pre-ceremony, Sung Eui-soon, vice president of the Seoul Hangung Association, declared the opening of the competition, followed by the national ceremony and the singing of the Hangung anthem.

Seoul Hangung Association President Kang Seok-jae presented a plaque of appreciation to SHA Vice President Sung Eui-soon for her contribution to establishing the Seoul Jongno-gu Hangung Association.

Cheon Li-hyang, president of the Hongik Hyo-chung Etiquette and Culture Institute, presented Hangung calligraphy scrolls to SHA President Kang and Hangung founder Hu Kwang.

During the opening ceremony, the signing and exchange of a memorandum of understanding took place between the Seoul Hangung Association and Good Will Store of Together Foundation.

SHA President Kang appointed Chang Soo-byum, CEO of the design firm DN Co., Ltd., as a goodwill ambassador for the Seoul Hangung Association.

Following the athletes’ and referees’ oath, a ceremonial Hangung pin throwing was performed by the dignitaries, followed by a group photo.

The opening ceremony was succeeded by an explanation of the tournament rules by Choo Dong-sin, secretary general of the Seoul Hangung Association, and the 1st and 2nd record-keeping preliminary Hangung rounds.

In the disabled men’s standing division, Ryoo Jong-ho grabbed the 1st place, while Kang Soo-nam and Kim Ju-shik winning the 2nd and 3rd places, respectively. In the disabled women’s category, Han Myung-ja took gold, while Choi Yoon-nam and Yang Mee-hwa taking silver and bronze.

In the men”s wheelchair division, Park Hung-soo won gold, Lee Han-ju grabbed silver and Cho Dong-shin took bronze. In the women’s wheelchair category, the gold went to Choi Young-ae, while silver and bronze going to Park Sun-hwa and Woo Hwa-sook, respectively.

In the non-disabled men’s division, Hwang Kyu-hak grabbed gold, while Lim Young Sik took silver and Shin Jong-hyun bronze. In the non-diabled women’s category, Cha Tae-kyeong won gold, while In Young-ja winning silver and Kim Do-hyun bronze.

All winners received a cash prize and a Lock & Lock tumbler, sponsored by the Korea Culture Foundation, chaired by Kim Jun-il.

The Hangung event featured several promotional and service booths, drawing significant interest from participants. Good Will Store operated a promotional booth, while president and members of the World Beauty Ear Culture Exchange Association offered a health counseling. The Hyukema Kegel Massager and Hyounjung Health Food, headed by Baek Sang-hyoun, offered their respective health consultations for the participants.

SHA President Kang Suk-jae stated in his opening address, “The Hangung event today is a meaningful occasion where we share the values of health, happiness, and peace. I extend my deepest gratitude to President Kim Kwang-man of Induk University for providing this wonderful venue. I hope to see the President’s Cup Hangung Competition hosted by Induk University starting next year.”

He added, “Our association will continue to promote the Inclusive Hangung Competitions, where people with and without disabilities participate together, leading the way in practicing the Hangung philosophy of the Hongik Ingan (Benefit all mankind) spirit. In this regard, we will maintain a closer relationship with President Park Ki–soon of the Seoul Hangung Federation for the Disabled, to whom I express my profound thanks.

The opportunity for the Hangung family to practice sharing by helping people with disabilities through the ‘Goodwill Store’ at this event is also highly significant.”

Kim Kwang-man, president of Induk University, said in his welcoming address, “This inclusive competition is particularly meaningful as it is held at Induk University, the historical starting point of Hangung. Hangung has a strong root, having been born and developed through research and efforts at the Induk University Business Incubation Center.

I sincerely welcome everyone who has returned to the hometown of Hangung.” He further announced, “I will commit to hosting the world’s first University President’s Cup Hangung Competition here at Induk University next year.”

Hu Kwang, founder of Hangung, offered words of encouragement, “With discussions on Hangung support officially beginning at the recent National Assembly, interest in Hangung, which joined the TAFISA, The Association for International Sport for All), as an international member in 2015, is on the rise. Next year marks the 20th anniversary of Hangung’s birth, signaling a new leap forward for the sport.”

Bae Sun-hee, president of the International Senior Dementia Prevention Hangung Association, noted, “Today is a beautiful day of getting along, transcending our differences. I believe Hangung is not merely a sport of throwing pins, but a warm exercise of communication that brings minds together and connects people.”

Park Ki-soon, president of the Seoul Hangung Federation for the Disabled, expressed in his congratulatory message, “I hope this event, which transcends disability and moves toward globalization, will be a powerful competition where dreams and hopes are cultivated through Hangung, leading to the fruition of confidence.”

He offered deep appreciation to the Seoul Hangung Association for organizing such a meaningful event in the fruitful season of autumn, bringing together people with and without disabilities.She emphasized, “The true meaning of integration and consideration is embodied in the sight of people with and without disabilities gathering here, cheering each other on and smiling.”

Kim Do-gyun, a board member of the World Hangung Association, said in a video message, “News is circulating that a new Hangung Support Act is being created at the National Assembly. Among many sports, Hangung is a representative K-sport for all. I hope this competition will be an opportunity to introduce Hangung to more people.”