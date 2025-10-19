AJA Newsbites – October 19, 2025

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Top South Korean business leaders—including Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong, SK’s Chey Tae-won, Hyundai’s Chung Eui-sun, LG’s Koo Kwang-mo, and Hanwha’s Kim Dong-kwan—joined U.S. President Donald Trump for a golf outing at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. On October 18 (local time), Trump left for his Trump International Golf Club, where the executives reportedly played in a shotgun round. The group traveled together by limousine bus and later stayed at a five-star hotel in Palm Beach. Though it remains unclear whether Trump played in the same group, discussions likely touched on investment and tariff issues, signaling stronger business engagement between Korea and the U.S.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defense Tea Seiha called on students not to discriminate against schoolmates of mixed Khmer-Thai descent or Thai nationals. Speaking in Siem Reap on Saturday to parents, guardians, and high-achieving high school students, Tea Seiha described Khmer identity as a noble one, encouraging youth to uphold good deeds and resist prejudice. He emphasized that Thai citizens living and doing business in Cambodia should be treated fairly, as many have shared communities and even families with Khmer spouses. “All citizens—including students and young people—must love, respect, and care for one another without using race, color, religion, origin, or politics as reasons to divide or create conflict,” Tea Seiha said.

Nasir Aijaz, Sindh Courier, Pakistan

More than 70 terrorists from the Gul Bahadur group were killed in a targeted operation by the Pakistan Army in Afghanistan’s Paktika region. According to security officials, the highly precise strikes took place on the night of October 17, destroying several hideouts and killing key ringleaders of the group. The Gul Bahadur faction has been involved in numerous terror activities and cross-border attacks inside Pakistan, using Afghan territory as a base, officials said. Earlier, the same group attempted an attack using an explosive-laden vehicle in Khadi, North Waziristan, which failed but left three women, two children, and one soldier martyred.

