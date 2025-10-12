Pakistan Army Destroys Taliban Posts, Kills Over 200 Militants

Afghanistan-Pakistan border

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army destroyed all the Taliban locations along the Pak-Afghan border last night while twenty-one hostile positions on the Afghan side of the border were also briefly physically captured. Moreover, multiple terrorist training camps, used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan, were rendered inoperative.

“On the night of 11/12 October 2025, Afghan Taliban and Indian-sponsored terrorists launched an unprovoked attack on Pakistan, along the Pak-Afghan border. The cowardly action, which included fire and few physical raids, was aimed at destabilizing the border areas to facilitate terrorism, furthering FAK’s nefarious designs,” Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military media wing, said in an official statement on October 12, 2025.

“Exercising the right of self-defense, the alert Armed Forces of Pakistan repelled the assault decisively all along the border and inflicted heavy casualties on Taliban Forces and affiliated Khwarjis (Indian terrorists). Precision fires and strikes, as well as physical raids were directed against Taliban camps and posts, terrorist training facilities and support networks operating from Afghan territory, including elements linked to Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), Fitna al Hindustan (FAH) and ISKP/ Daesh. All possible measures were taken to avoid collateral damage and to protect civilian lives,” ISPR said.

It added, “As a result of these unrelenting operations, multiple Taliban locations were destroyed all along the border; twenty-one hostile positions on the Afghan side of border were also briefly physically captured and multiple terrorist training camps, used to plan and facilitate attacks against Pakistan, were rendered inoperative.

“During overnight skirmishes, 23 brave sons of Pakistan embraced martyrdom while defending territorial integrity of our beloved country against this outrageous action while 29 soldiers were injured. According to credible intelligence estimates and damage assessment, more than 200 Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralized while the number of injured is much higher.”

The infra-structural damages to Taliban posts, camps, Headquarters and support networks of terrorists are extensive, all along the border and range from tactical to operational depth, the statement added.

Meanwhile, a media person based in Landikotal, a historic border town in Khyber Pakhtunkhaw province, said on condition of anonymity that the clashes between Taliban and Pakistan Army had been taking place in tribal areas; however the Torkham border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has also been closed from today. ‘The closing of borders has affected the trade between two countries. The traders from both sides are worried due to economic losses.”

He said, although no independent reports are available, it is learnt that Taliban had launched the attack first, which was responded to by the Pakistan Army.