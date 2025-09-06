Fujairah’s Al Bader Festival 2025: Where Faith Meets Art in Celebration of Prophet’s Birthday

H.H. Shaikh Mohammed with visitors and participants at the 2024 Al Bader Festival (WAM)

By Habib Toumi

FUJAIRAH: The spirit of heritage, faith, and art will come alive in Fujairah next week as the emirate hosts the fourth edition of Al Bader Festival, a celebration of the birth (Mawlid) of Prophet Mohammed (Peace be upon him) in 570.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Shaikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, one of the seven emirates making up the U.A.E., the festival has grown into one of the country’s most distinguished cultural and spiritual gatherings, seamlessly weaving reverence with creativity, and tradition with innovation.

Audiences can look forward to stirring performances by Lotfi Bouchnak—the singer, oud player, and composer hailed as one of the Arab world’s greatest tenors and fondly dubbed “Tunisia’s Pavarotti”, as well as by the Amsterdam Andalusian Orchestra and the Lebanese Arab Orient Choir – names that resonate deeply across the region for their ability to merge faith and art into soul-stirring expressions of culture.

But the festival is far more than a commemoration. In the UAE, Mawlid is embraced as a celebration of heritage, spirituality, and artistry – a moment when the life and values of the Prophet are shared through chants, verse, calligraphy, and visual arts, passing on timeless lessons of compassion, beauty, and peace from one generation to the next.

“Through its activities, the festival highlights the stages of the noble Prophetic biography and the universal values it represents,” organizers said. “It is also a way of reviving cultural traditions, preserving them in memory, and presenting them anew through exhibitions, workshops, and performances.”

From September 11 to 25, the Fujairah Creative Center (Ministry of Culture and Youth Centre, Fujairah) will transform into a vibrant hub of artistry and devotion. The program opens with the Operetta of the Miracles of the Prophet, setting the tone for days filled with music, learning, and reflection.

Lotfi Bouchnak

The rich calendar of workshops includes Kufic Calligraphy with Istanbul-based Iranian artist Sanaz Alborzi, Islamic Geometry, Rhythm of Diwani Calligraphy, and Miniatures: Heritage and Artistic Beauty.

Exhibitions span from The Glow of Maqāmāt (Scales) to the prestigious Al Burda Award showcase, alongside the winning entries of the Al Bader Awards. These displays invite visitors into the world of Islamic artistry, where creativity becomes both a form of worship and cultural expression.

Children will also find their place in the festivities, with interactive sessions such as poetry drawing workshops and storytelling circles, ensuring the younger generation engages with heritage in a joyful and imaginative way.

Over the years, Al Bader Festival has earned its place on both the Arab and international cultural calendar. It is recognized not only for its artistic offerings but also for its unique ability to bring together spirituality, heritage, and human values.

An amazing display of Arabic calligraphy on one of the exhibits at the festival

Each evening, prophetic praise and devotional recitations will echo through the venue, creating moments of reflection on enduring principles of peace, tolerance, moderation, and mutual respect.

“The festival seeks to instill the values of Islam’s tolerant message and revive the timeless lessons of the Prophet,” the organizers said. “It aspires to nurture new generations who study his life and carry forward its principles, raising human awareness and deepening our shared sense of compassion.”