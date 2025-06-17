Houses Collapse in Tehran

A friend’s office that came under attack

By Alireza Bahrami,

Correspondent for The AsiaN

TEHRAN: As I started typing this report, the sound of continuous air defense firing caused my colleagues to go to the ground floor or basement. I had typed a few paragraphs when I heard an explosion nearby. I cautiously went to the window, and smoke was rising from about 400 meters away, near an old boulevard in the city center. The news said that a building behind one of Tehran’s famous hospitals had been destroyed. Last year, our office was there.

A new round of talks between Iran and the United States was supposed to be held on Sunday in Muscat, the capital of Oman. But the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced on Saturday that negotiations no longer made sense when the United States allows Israel to attack Iran in the middle of the talks.

Sundays are not holidays in Iran, but Tehran is half-closed. Private companies and most shops were closed today. The city’s streets are also quieter than in previous days. The government has asked people not to leave their homes as much as possible.

on Saturday night, Tehran’s oil depots were attacked; one of them caught fire. The media says that Israeli drones tried to destroy a large oil refinery in southern Iran but failed. Today, a water pipe broke in northern Tehran, flooding the city.

One of the strangest news stories today was that about 60 racehorses were killed in a drone attack on a stable at an equestrian club in western Iran (Kermanshah).

Several locations in Tehran were targeted since noon today. Today’s targets are all residential buildings.

I just called home, three locations around our house were attacked and the sounds of it have terrified my family.

Israel has announced that it will attack military barracks and ammunition factories tonight as well. An army barracks is near our house.

Young girls are very scared. Teenagers are also very scared. Mothers are trying to convince them that these days will pass.