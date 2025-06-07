Hopes for President Lee Jae-myung: A Meditating Leader, a Healing Government

On June 3, 2025, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea was elected as the 21st President of South Korea. The AsiaN is publishing the hopes and expectations of Koreans for the new president and administration in both Korean and English editions. We welcome the interest, feedback, and constructive criticism of our readers.

The AsiaN Editorial Team

Cross-legged meditation



By Biki Chun,

Meditation Coach

SEOUL: Last night, during a quiet dinner, an executive I hadn’t seen in some time cautiously posed a question:

“Coach, do you think this time we’ll elect a true leader for our country?”

His eyes were heavy with concern, still reeling from the shock and uncertainty left behind by the December 3 Martial Law declaration.

“Our people have been hurt,” he continued. “How can such deep wounds ever heal?”

I sat silent for a moment.

As someone who has walked alongside individuals in their emotional healing journeys for over two decades, I couldn’t shake the thought that this time, we were facing something beyond personal trauma.

This time, the whole nation needed healing.

A memory came to me — coaching An Se-young, a national badminton player.

Facing the pressure of repeated international competitions, the core of my coaching was simple: helping her find stillness.

“Focus only on your breath in this moment,” I told her. “Let the external pressures go, and center yourself in that quiet place within.”

As the world now knows, she went on to win the gold medal and became world number one.

I believe it was her ability to find and hold that inner calm in decisive moments that led to her success.

That same capacity for inner balance — for staying centered amid chaos — is what our next president desperately needs.

Even when overwhelmed by urgent crises and competing voices, a leader must possess unwavering composure.

This is the first virtue of a “meditative leader.”

When I heard the new president speak of a “New Era of Popular Sovereignty,” I was reminded of what meditation teaches: awakened awareness.

This kind of awareness begins with self-reflection and expands to deep empathy with others’ suffering — a consciousness that connects, not divides.

Of course, nurturing industries like AI and tech is important. But even more crucial is the wisdom to ensure these advancements do not alienate the human heart.

Reviving the economy is not just about refilling people’s wallets. It’s about restoring a sense of dignity — the subtle but powerful feeling that “I am respected.”

I’ve often shared this advice with corporate executives:

“Before making a big decision, take one deep breath.

In that breath, you create space — not for emotion, but for wisdom.”

Now, I offer that same advice to our new president.

Start each morning with five minutes of silent breathing.

That brief moment of mindfulness will help you navigate the complex waves of governance with clarity.

Even during intense Cabinet meetings, take a pause before speaking.

Listen deeply to others — not just to reply, but to truly understand.

Such simple acts of presence and humility can lead to profound change.

The psychological scars from the December 3 crisis remain fresh.

Healing them must be the government’s top priority.

But healing cannot be rushed. It requires sincere empathy, consistent care, and time.

If the new president can engage in authentic dialogue, fulfill promises with integrity, and admit mistakes with humility, trust can be rebuilt.

Only then can the national psyche begin to mend.

I hope President Lee Jae-myung will be a meditative leader —

Not someone who retreats to a mountaintop to sit in silence,

but someone who meets every moment of leadership with an awakened mind.

A leader who is not swayed by emotion, who sees clearly,

and who honors the hearts of every citizen.

I imagine him starting each day in quiet reflection,

and carrying that stillness into every interaction —

leading the nation not just with policy, but with presence.

Perhaps that is the true beginning of the “Era of Popular Sovereignty” we dream of.

A new Korea begins now.

And with a meditative leader and awakened citizens, we may yet build a nation of grace and resilience — together.