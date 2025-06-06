Please be a president of whom children can be proud

On June 3, 2025, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea was elected as the 21st President of South Korea. The AsiaN is publishing the hopes and expectations of Koreans for the new president and administration in both Korean and English editions. We welcome the interest, feedback, and constructive criticism of our readers.

The AsiaN Editorial Team

Children are the future of the nation. The photo shows participants of the “A Nation Where Children Are Happy” event—held on May 1, 2023, to commemorate the 101st Children’s Day and the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Children’s Liberation—marching in a street parade from the birthplace of Bang Jeong-hwan in Jongno, Seoul, through Gwanghwamun Square, to the central steps of the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts.

By Choi Jin-wook,

Ph.D. in Physical Education, Administrative Agent, and KMA Class 43 Graduate

SEOUL: As we passed through the winter of 2024 and the spring of 2025, our nation endured a period of deep confusion. Society became divided in two. Baseless accusations and inexplicable hatred became part of daily life. Hateful words are exchanged on television, and frustration and anger clash in the streets. In an age when it’s difficult to even discern right from wrong, we all feel as if we are walking through a fog.

There was a time in my youth when just hearing the word “homeland” filled me with pride. Phrases like “Devotion to the nation is the duty of a soldier” and “Choose the hard road of justice over the comfort of injustice” shaped my core values. But now, I find myself worrying about the society my children will live in. When difference is met with hatred, and diverse thoughts lead to alienation, I wonder—what kind of hope does this country offer to our children?

To the new president, I offer this heartfelt plea: Please lead us into an era of unity, not division. You are not a president for some, but a president for all. Do not divide by political views, region, or generation—embrace everyone. May the language of politics be one of respect, not contempt. Let it be a tool for healing, not for deepening rifts.

Our people no longer wish to fight. We are tired of being divided into “your side” and “mine.” The people laugh and cry at your words. May every word you speak be filled with sincerity and care. Let your voice bring comfort to the people, and your eyes shine with hope.

A strong nation draws its strength not from weapons, but from the trust of its people. Power is fleeting, but trust endures. May your leadership be one that earns the respect of the people. Do not stand above the law—walk alongside the people. The law is a basic standard of common sense, and that common sense must be applied fairly and warmly to all.

What we long for is a president of love and compassion. Show us the courage to extend your hand even to those who think differently from you. Show us the generosity to embrace even those who criticize you. May political discourse become less about cold calculations and more about the warm stories of real people.

I am now in the second half of my life. The future of our children has become more precious to me than any personal success. And so, I earnestly hope that this nation becomes a land of hope once more. May our children never feel ashamed of their president. May they not fall into despair over politics. May your leadership open a new era.

From this very moment, let it be the beginning of something new. Let this mark the end of division and conflict—and the start of unity and renewal.