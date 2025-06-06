Hopes for President Lee Jae-myung: Jae-myung should stay true to himself…Even if he’s a bit rough, he shouldn’t give up his human touch

On June 3, 2025, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea was elected as the 21st President of South Korea. The AsiaN is publishing the hopes and expectations of Koreans for the new president and administration in both Korean and English editions. We welcome the interest, feedback, and constructive criticism of our readers.

By Bishop Kim Geun-sang

Anglican Church of Korea

SEOUL: When Lee Jae-myung was governor of Gyeonggi Province, I once told his secretary in charge of messaging that he needed a program to elevate the governor’s dignity. So many wounds—whether he caused them or not-were constantly being dug up, and attempts to demonize or trash his entire life had never ceased since his mayoral race in Seongnam. I believed he needed a generous effort to overcome it all.

But I now think I was wrong.

Dignity is an important virtue, yes, but more important than outward appearance is respect for humanity. I’ve seen many people who seem dignified on the surface but are full of ugly behaviors driven by self-interest. So I’ve completely changed my earlier “advice”:

Jaemyung should simply be Jaemyung.

Even if he’s a bit rough around the edges, he must never give up the human warmth that defines him.

For a long time, we were ruled by scholars, nobles, or kings. Today, we are said to be led by elites, politicians, or presidents. Back then, we were “subjects.” Now we are “citizens.” This change of terminology is a plea: please, do not divide us in any form. We are all puzzle pieces in this world-each perfect as long as it stays in its place.

What does Lee Jae-myung’s dream of a “Great Unity” truly mean?

He comes from the margins-born in a mountain village in Gyeongsang Province, raised around Seongnam, working as a factory laborer, passing the GED, attending Chung-Ang University. He lived his whole life on the periphery. Now that he finds himself in the center of mainstream society, I hope he keenly remembers the gap he once felt. Please, never forget those still living outside the mainstream.

There’s a charming novel by Giovannino Guareschi, published in 1968, called Don Camillo and the Prodigal Son. I hear it has also been adapted into comics and film. It tells the story of Peppone, a mayor, and Don Camillo, a priest, who live in a small Italian village. The two fiercely quarrel, often at an embarrassingly low level-but they always end with laughter and live on, arm in arm.

Please don’t give up on a world where even if we clash awkwardly, we still live together.

I don’t ask for grand visions, world peace, finance, diplomacy, or education.

Others can advise you on those.

All I ask is one thing: Please help all of us live in this country-as ordinary people.