Hopes for President Lee Jae-myung: Upholding the Values of Human-being and Respect for Life

On June 3, 2025, Lee Jae-myung of the Democratic Party of Korea was elected as the 21st President of South Korea. The AsiaN is publishing the hopes and expectations of Koreans for the new president and administration in both Korean and English editions. We welcome the interest, feedback, and constructive criticism of our readers.

The AsiaN Editorial Team

The spirit of Dangun Joseon, which has lasted for half a millennium, and the founding ideology of “Benefit the human world widely (弘益人間)” are values ​​that we must bring out again today. That spirit was the rudder toward respect for life, protection of human rights, and further coexistence with nature. (From the text). The photo shows the sword of Dangun, a tiger, and a bear.

By Lee Chul-yong,

Writer and Former National Assembly Member

SEOUL: As the heavens open once again over this land, the 21st president of the Republic of Korea takes office. The founding philosophy of Dangun Joseon—carried through five millennia of history-still resonates with us today: “Benefit all of humanity” (Hongik Ingan / 弘益人間). This ideal is more than a historical motto. It is a compass pointing us toward human dignity, respect for life, and harmony with nature.

First and foremost, we hope the new president will help build a nation that truly respects its people—one that values life in all its forms. Every year, countless unborn or unprotected children are lost, often silently. Financial incentives for childbirth or temporary policies cannot heal the deeper wounds of a society that disregards life. A healthy nation cannot remain silent in the face of such tragedies. Policies that uphold life and a welfare philosophy rooted in human dignity must permeate the entire administration.

Second, we hope for a president who will lead efforts to restore our natural environment. Wildfires, floods, and climate anomalies are no longer rare events. To protect lives, we must first protect nature. We applaud the tireless efforts of environmental activists and hope their voices are placed at the heart of national policy. The president must take the lead in declaring-alongside the people-that this is our last chance. To protect the environment is to protect ourselves.

Third, political power must never again be reduced to a tool for private gain. We have already suffered from those who abused the law for political ends and treated public office as a personal treasury. The people are neither sinners nor criminals. Politics must not be tainted by the greed of clerics, legal opportunists, or business moguls seeking power. Authority must serve the people, not the other way around.

Fourth, we must restore a rule of law grounded in fairness. The law should flow like water-flexible yet impartial. Today, it often acts as a feather for the powerful and a hammer for the weak. But law is a covenant for all citizens. When that covenant collapses, so does the foundation of democracy. Let us build a nation where legal professionals interpret the law justly and apply it with humanity at the center.

Lastly, we hope for a leader who embodies even one of the classical virtues: benevolence, righteousness, propriety, wisdom, or trust (仁義禮智信). A true leader must answer to the people not with elegant words, but with action. Let the new president be the one who takes the first step. The future of the Republic of Korea begins now.