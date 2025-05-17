Indonesia Press Council appoints AJA columnist Abdul Manan as ‘Chairman of Law and Legislation’

Indonesian Press Council executives pose for a photo during the inauguration ceremony of the new members: From left: Chairman of the Commission for Information and Communication, Maha Eka Swasta; chairman of the Commission for Digital and Sustainability, Dahlan Dahi; chairman of the Commission for Inter-Institutional Partnership Relations, Rosarita Niken Widiastuti; Chairman, Komaruddin Hidayat; chairman of the Commission for Education, Training, and Professional Development, Busyro Muqoddas; vice chairman, Totok Suryanto; chairman of the Commission for Complaints and Press Ethics Enforcement, Muhammad Jazuli; chairman of the Commission for Research, Data Collection, and Ratification, Yogi Hadi Ismanto; and chairman of the Commission for Law and Legislation, Abdul Manan.

JAKARTA: The Indonesian Press Council (Dewan Pers) has officially appointed journalist Abdul Manan as Chair of its Legal and Legislative Commission (Komisi Hukum dan Perundang-undangan). His term will run for three years, until 2028.

The Legal and Legislative Commission plays a crucial role within the Press Council. It is responsible for thoroughly reviewing legal provisions related to the media and coordinating directly with judicial authorities on sensitive issues such as violence against journalists or criminal prosecution related to reporting.

As such, it stands at the forefront of protecting press freedom, access to information, and journalistic ethics within the boundaries of law.

A spokesperson for the Press Council stated, “Chairman Abdul Manan brings a wealth of field experience and a deep understanding of legal systems. We expect him to play a pivotal role in maintaining a balance between press freedom and ethical standards.”

Abdul Manan previously served as Chair and Ethics Council Chair of the Alliance of Independent Journalists of Indonesia (AJI Indonesia), dedicating himself to the protection of journalists and the promotion of freedom of expression.

He is currently an editorial board member at Tempo Inti Media, a leading investigative media outlet, and a columnist for The AsiaN. He has also worked as an editor at NusaBali Daily and as a correspondent for D&R Magazine.

His appointment was officially announced at a ceremony held on May 14, 2025, in Jakarta, attended by several high-ranking officials including Minister of Communication and Information Technology Meutya Hafid, Deputy Minister of Women’s Empowerment and Child Protection Veronica Tan, and Judicial Commission Chair Amzulian Rifai.

Manan studied journalism at Stikosa AWS and brings a wealth of practical experience to his new role. Upon taking office, he posted on social media with a touch of humor, “From now on, I’ll probably be reading more legal summaries and legislative documents than books by investigative journalists like Steve Coll or Michael Smith.”

The Legal and Legislative Commission, under Manan’s leadership, will not only seek to protect press freedom through legal mechanisms but also help define ethical standards within institutional frameworks.

As physical and legal threats to journalists continue to rise, the importance of this commission has never been greater.

According to Eddy Suprapto, former Vice President of the Asian Journalists Association and a longtime friend of Manan, the Indonesian media community regards Abdul Manan as the ideal person to lead efforts in defending press freedom and driving meaningful media reforms.