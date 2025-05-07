AJA Statement

AJA to launch ‘AJA Newsbites’ to highlight major issues in members’ countries

Photo of The AsiaN Editor The AsiaN Editor7 May , 2025
SEOUL: Asia Journalist Association (AJA) is launching ‘AJA Newsbites’, a content that summarizes major issues in each country of AJA members. The objective is to convey and share current affairs of member countries to readers.

‘AJA Newsbites’ will be introduced on Thursday, May 8, 2025, through the English and Korean versions of ‘THE AsiaN’, the online news platform based on the AJA network.

The name ‘AJA Newsbites’ was decided through an online vote by association members.

‘AJA Newsbites’, which is produced through a transparent and democratic process, can be shared by anyone as long as the title and content are not altered and the source is cited.

“Kindly join AJA to view its contents in Asia through ‘AJA Newsbites’,” said Sophal Chhay, AJA President.

