500 Days to Go: Excitement is building for an outstanding Yeosu World Island Expo 2026

YEOSU: There is growing excitement in Yeosu, the lovely water city surrounded by 365 islands and a stunning coastline, and with 500 days remaining until the grand opening of the Yeosu World Island Expo 2026, the Organizing Committee is ramping up preparations on all fronts.

Following the recent appointment of its Secretary-General and a familiarization tour for foreign diplomats based in Korea, the committee is now expanding both global and domestic outreach efforts to ensure the success of the world’s first United Nations-certified international exposition dedicated to islands.

The groundbreaking event, to be held on September 5 – November 4, 2026. aims to embrace the future of islands by reframing them as spaces of connection and coexistence, and not as places of isolation and separation.

The main venue, located in Jinmo District, Dolsan, covers 55,000 pyeong (approximately 182,000 square meters). Land leveling has been completed, with the construction of exhibition halls and facilities scheduled to begin in July. Eight thematic halls will be built, including a central pavilion that highlights the Expo’s theme— “Connecting Islands, Oceans, and the Future”—through immersive media art and LED graphic displays.

Yeosu islands and coast offer breathtaking views, attract millions of tourists annually (Yeosu City Hall)

The Expo will extend to other locations, including the 2012 Yeosu Expo site, Gaedo, and Geomundo. The Gaedo Island Fishing Culture Center is under active construction, and Geomundo will offer upgraded trekking routes along its famed coastal trails.

A key highlight will be the creation of a symbolic “Island Landmark,” featuring an immersive media tunnel that portrays the sustainable and resilient future of island communities.

Other flagship programs include the World Island City Conference, island cruises, folklore performances, global island-themed zones, Urban Air Mobility (UAM) flight demonstrations, and Wing-in-Ground (WIG) vehicle showcases.

Targeting participation from 30 countries and the attendance of 3 million visitors, the committee has already reached out to 115 countries and is focusing on 37 island nations.

Confirmed participants include Cebu (Philippines), Ha Long City (Vietnam), and Weihai (China), with ongoing negotiations with others through diplomatic channels and overseas expos.

However, transport accessibility and budget remain pressing challenges. The committee has requested chartered international flights, increased domestic flights, and additional KTX train services to Yeosu. With a budget of 67.6 billion KRW—significantly lower than the 2.1 trillion KRW used for the 2012 Expo—government and regional support for the international island-themed expo will be crucial.

The Mayor of Yeosu, the city council, and citizens are hopeful that this Expo will position Yeosu as a global capital of island culture.

“As the world’s first island-themed expo, its success hinges on nationwide collaboration and support,” said Chairman Park Soo-kwan. “With 500 days remaining, we’re committed to making this an unforgettable global event.”