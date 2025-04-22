Bahrain, Kyrgyzstan sign major agreements to strengthen bilateral ties

King Hamad and President Zhaparov during the official welcoming ceremony (BNA)

MANAMA: Bahrain and Kyrgyzstan have signed seven memoranda of understanding and one formal agreement aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation across a range of sectors. The documents were signed during the official visit of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov to Bahrain — the first such visit by a Kyrgyz head of state to the Gulf kingdom.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and President Zhaparov held high-level talks in Manama, focusing on enhancing ties in areas including the economy, trade, investment, and other mutually beneficial sectors.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building strong frameworks for cooperation and seizing investment opportunities to elevate relations to new heights.

Both leaders emphasized their determination to “develop frameworks for cooperation and joint action” and to promote shared interests through deeper economic collaboration.

The memoranda cover cooperation in fields such as physical culture and sports, healthcare, culture, youth affairs, legal and judicial matters, and business collaboration between the chambers of commerce and industry of both nations. The formal agreement pertains to cooperation in air services.

President Zhaparov received a ceremonial welcome that included a 21-cannon salute. Following initial talks, the two sides held an expanded session involving members of their respective delegations.

King Hamad said the visit would “constitute an important step toward strengthening the close relationship between the two countries,” and affirmed “Bahrain’s keenness to strengthen the bonds of friendship and to enhance the partnership with the Kyrgyz Republic, to achieve the aspirations of the two countries and their brotherly peoples.”

Earlier this month, Bahrain and Kyrgyzstan conducted the first round of political consultations between their foreign ministries, underlining their shared commitment to closer ties across political, economic, and cultural domains. Discussions also addressed regional and international developments.

President Zhaparov escorted by Bahraini cavalry troops on his way to the official meeting (BNA)

Bahrain has also expressed support for broader Central Asian cooperation initiatives. On April 5, the Bahraini Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the signing of the Khujand Declaration of Eternal Friendship by Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. The declaration includes plans to establish a tri-national border connection point.

In a statement, Bahrain congratulated the governments and peoples of the three nations and voiced confidence that the move would enhance strategic partnerships and support efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

Additionally, Bahrain last month welcomed the border demarcation agreement between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, expressing hope that the development would contribute to greater security and prosperity in the region.