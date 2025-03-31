(TEST) Sample of AJA Commentary in Kor (tentative title)

2025. MM.DD

한국, 이상기, THE AsiaN – 윤석열 대통령 탄핵: 윤석열 대통령 탄핵 선고일 미정. 변론 종결 후 평의가 3배 이상 길어져 재판관들 의견이 팽팽하게 나뉜 것 아니냐는 추측

미얀마, name, media – 미얀마 강진 불구 군부 공습: 군부가 미얀마 강진 이후 반군 폭격 개시. 국제사회 “공습이 아닌 피해복구에 힘써야”

태국, name, media – 태국 33층 건물 공사 중 붕괴: 미얀마 강진으로 인해 태국 방콕에서 건설 중이던 33층 고층 건물 붕괴. 전문가 “이 현장만 붕괴한 것은 설계 또는 시공 상 결함일 가능성”

Korea – Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN)

President Yoon’s impeachment verdict date is still undecided.

After closing arguments, deliberations have taken over three times longer than usual.

Many are speculating that the judges are deeply divided on the matter.

Myanmar – A (media)

Despite the recent earthquake in Myanmar, the military has launched airstrikes against rebel forces.

The international community is urging the regime to focus on recovery efforts, not bombings.

Thailand – B (media)

A 33-story building under construction collapsed in Bangkok following the Myanmar earthquake.

Experts say the fact that only this site collapsed suggests a possible design or construction flaw.

