Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan ink historic agreement to solve border issues

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at the signing ceremony (Kabar News Agency)

By Nurzhan Kasmalieva

BISHKEK: Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon have signed an Agreement on the state border between the two countries

The signing ceremony of the historical documents on March 13 was held in Bishkek during the Tajik president’s first state visit to Kyrgyzstan.

After the signing ceremony President Zhaparov said that the signing of the agreement would be a historically significant event, welcomed with enthusiasm by peoples of both countries and the international community.

“This step will make a significant contribution to strengthening security, stability, and sustainable development not only of our states but also of the entire Central Asian region,” he noted.

“The countries of Central Asia must now begin the process of introducing a visa-free regime among themselves and a unified visa for visitors from other countries, allowing free movement across the entire region, similar to the Schengen visa,” he said.

The president of Tajikistan also called the decision on the borders between the two countries historic.

“The border agreement will create a solid foundation for further strengthening interstate relations. I am confident that the results of today’s meetings will take our relations to a new level that meets the fundamental interests of our peoples,” Rahmon said.

The presidential signing of the State Border Treaty by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan was warmly welcomed by the UN Secretary-General.

UN chief António Guterres “congratulates the two countries on this historic achievement and commends their leadership, determination and political will to bring the decades-long negotiation process to a successful conclusion”, his Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

“The Secretary-General looks forward to sustained constructive engagement between the two countries to strengthen mutual trust, good-neighborly relations and a peaceful future for their peoples and the region as a whole,” Mr. Dujarric said.

Following the signing of the state border agreement, a ceremony was held to resume the work of two checkpoints on the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border. The official opening of the border checkpoints was held with the online participation of the leaders of the two countries, as well as high-ranking officials of both sides at the checkpoints.

In addition, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agreed to resume air links between Bishkek and Dushanbe after a four-year hiastus. Regular flights between the capitals will be launched staring March 14.

The 1,006 km-long. Kyrgyz-Tajik border was closed in May 2021 following the first armed conflict between the nations. Disputes over borders began in Soviet times.

After the collapse of the USSR and the independence of the two countries, the border issue in the region became more acute. During the Soviet time, the borders were conditional, and there were no obstacles to cooperation between the countries. Residents shared pastures and water in the valley.

However, following the independence, these issues became a stumbling block and a source of border conflicts. The last major armed conflict in September 2022 claimed the lives of about 100 people from both sides.

The negotiations on the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had been held since 2002, but the two parties could not reach a consensus.

In 2022, Zhaparov and Rahmon agreed to resolve all disagreements by political and diplomatic means. The intergovernmental commission, established by Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, has carried out colossal work based on the principles of respect for national interests.

Mutual concessions and territorial exchanges made it possible to find acceptable options for demarcation of the disputed territories. In December 2024, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan fully completed the description of the border.

In total, except for the main historical border agreement, 16 joint documents were signed during the president of Tajikistan’s state visit to Kyrgyzstan, that will strengthen trade, economic and cultural ties between the countries.

In addition, agreements were concluded in agriculture, transport, water use, education and other important sectors, which will have a significant impact on the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries.

Festive events are held today in the border area of Batken Oblast of Kyrgyzstan and the Sughd Region of Tajikistan to mark the official opening of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

The celebrations are attended by the heads of border regions, as well as residents of the two countries.

The heads of the regions congratulated the peoples on this historic event and noted that much work lies ahead to strengthen good-neighborly relations and develop cooperation in all areas.

The cultural events reflecting the national traditions of the Kyrgyz and Tajik peoples are organized on the border and include exhibitions featuring national cuisine and handicrafts. Local artists perform folk songs and dances.

The speech by President Zhaparov

“Dear Kyrgyzstanis!

Today, the border issue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, which had remained unresolved for 101 years (since 1924), has finally been settled.

This is a significant event not only for both countries but for the entire Central Asian region. Now, it can be said that all countries in the region have fully resolved their border disputes. From this moment on, eternal peace has been established in Central Asia.

The agreement signed today will be presented for ratification in the Zhogorku Kenesh (the Parliament) on March 19 by Kamchybek Kydyrshaevich.

Before ratification, we did not disclose many details of the document, as we did not want to interfere with the process before its signing. Now, on March 19, Kamchybek Kydyrshaevich will thoroughly explain every detail of the agreement.

Journalists, public activists, demagogues, populists, and those looking to attract attention or gain votes in the next elections—be sure to attend.

Ask questions openly, get clear and comprehensive answers. When complex and historic issues are being resolved between two states, personal interests must be set aside.

Unfortunately, we have developed a different trend: for the past 30 years, those who shouted the loudest or acted for show have gained the most popularity.

However, grandstanding and artificial gestures bring only temporary fame, after which many politicians find themselves in an awkward position. Our people have already learned to see through such things.

Whether it is a deputy or a politician on the street, no one should be in a hurry to make a loud statement when discussing important issues for the state and the people. It is necessary to conduct a balanced and reasonable dialog.

The state should not become a stage for politicians or activists who think, “As long as I make a name for myself, gain points, and collect votes for the next election.” Such an approach must be abandoned. For 30 years, we have witnessed how reckless statements by politicians have derailed important initiatives. How many beneficial projects have been halted or set back because of this?

We also were deputies, politicians, and ministers. But we never engaged in populism for attention. In any issue, we carefully studied the situation, analyzed it, and only then raised the topic, making sure our words did not harm the state or the people. Similarly, in this border issue, we worked on it meticulously for four years, measuring it 70 times.

Of course, it is difficult for our citizens to leave the transferred territories to another country, because it is their native land, the place where ancestors are buried. The residents of Tajik villages that were transferred to Kyrgyzstan feel the same way. This is hard for both sides.

But when a state border issue is being resolved, the interests of a single village cannot take precedence. The interests of the entire state come first. Our ancestors rest in many places, from Altai, Yenisei, and Kyzyl-Jar to Kulja, Urumqi, and Beijing.

In addition to the village of Dostuk, several houses were also relocated, placed in a chessboard pattern along the border. This was necessary because the border fence must follow a straight line. Otherwise, border control in the future would be difficult for the border guards of both countries.

Over the 30 years, thousands of citizens have died on both sides as a result of border conflicts.

The state will not neglect our citizens who were forced to leave their homes. We will provide them with new, modern homes with far better living conditions.

You will hear the full details on March 19 in the Zhogorku Kenesh from Kamchybek Kydyrshaevich.”