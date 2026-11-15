AJA Newsbites – November 15, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s semiconductor industry is booming, but its success has yet to translate into stronger employment and household consumption. According to an analysis by the Bank of Korea, the employment share of the country’s IT manufacturing sector is only one-fifth of Taiwan’s, while the benefits of artificial intelligence-driven growth are concentrated among higher-income workers.

Despite record semiconductor exports, the industry’s capital-intensive structure limits job creation and broader economic benefits, highlighting a growing gap between export performance and everyday economic conditions. Economists say South Korea needs policies that connect technological competitiveness with quality employment, broader income distribution and stronger domestic demand to ensure that semiconductor-led growth benefits more households.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

French President Emmanuel Macron will make an official visit to Malaysia on November 16 and 17, his first since 2017. The visit is expected to elevate bilateral ties to a strategic partnership spanning defence and security, critical minerals, energy transition, aeronautics and space, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and semiconductors.

The French Presidency said the two countries will deepen cooperation based on shared priorities while strengthening collaboration on regional and international issues, including Europe-ASEAN relations. France described Malaysia as a key partner within ASEAN, noting Malaysia’s chairmanship of the bloc in 2025 and both countries’ commitment to multilateralism and international law. The visit builds on Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s official visit to France in July 2025, the first by a Malaysian head of government in 15 years.

On economic ties, France is Malaysia’s 10th-largest economic partner and third among EU member states, with bilateral trade reaching €4.7 billion in 2025, up 11 percent from 2024. Around 300 subsidiaries of French companies and 300 French-owned businesses under local law operate in Malaysia, employing some 30,000 people. France ranked as Malaysia’s 12th-largest investor and second-largest European investor in 2025.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron arrived in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, on November 15 for a historic state visit — the first by a French head of state since President Charles de Gaulle’s visit in 1966.

The visit coincides with the 20th Summit of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF), hosted by Cambodia. Prime Minister Hun Manet welcomed the French First Couple upon their arrival. During the visit, President Macron will have a royal audience with King Norodom Sihamoni at the Royal Palace and hold bilateral talks with Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet. The leaders will oversee the signing of civil and military cooperation agreements aimed at deepening the France-Cambodia strategic partnership.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20261115 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN