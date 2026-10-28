AJA Newsbites – October 28, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea is considering sharply reducing military service privileges for elite athletes and artists while allowing qualified individuals to postpone enlistment until their late 30s. Most able-bodied South Korean men are required to serve in the military. Under the current system, Olympic medalists and Asian Games gold medalists can fulfill their obligation through a special arts-and-sports service program instead of regular active duty. The proposed reforms follow controversy over remarks and behavior by some national football players celebrating their Asian Games victory. The Defense Ministry is considering stricter eligibility requirements or eventually abolishing the special program. In exchange, more athletes and artists could defer military service until after their peak professional years. Detailed proposals are expected by the first half of 2027.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) will hold technical discussions with its Malaysian counterpart, the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma), on Putrajaya’s offer of aircraft and personnel to help combat forest and land fires in Indonesia.

BNPB Disaster Data, Information and Communication Centre acting head Berton Panjaitan said the technical discussions, facilitated by Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, would cover the suitability of the assistance, deployment readiness, logistical requirements and aviation safety procedures. “The discussions would also consider alternative support if thick smoke and poor visibility hampered aerial firefighting operations,” he said in a statement on October 27 but did not specify when the technical discussions will take place.

Berton said the planned coordination followed a meeting between BNPB chief Lt Gen Kristomei Sianturi and Malaysia’s Ambassador-designate to Indonesia Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa at the agency’s headquarters in Jakarta on October 27.

He said Indonesia had received an offer of assistance from Malaysia comprising one CL-415MP amphibious aircraft, one Mi-171 helicopter and 44 personnel, including crew members and technicians, to support firefighting operations. “The proposed assistance will be assessed further to ensure it meets operational requirements and actual conditions on the ground,” he said, as reported by Bernama.

Berton said both countries were also exploring technological cooperation in early warning and detection, data analysis, assessment of affected areas, firefighting strategies, research and personnel training. “Operational control will remain with the Indonesian government,” he said, adding that all international assistance would be aligned with Indonesia’s disaster response requirements and prevailing regulations.

He said as of October 25, Indonesia had deployed 71,878 ground personnel and 63 aircraft, comprising 39 water-bombing helicopters and 24 aircraft for patrols and weather modification operations.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Prime Minister Hun Manet has issued a sub-decree authorizing a new selection of 10,000 Cambodian citizens for mandatory military service in 2026.

Under the Law on Military Service, promulgated on May 23, 2026, young men aged 18 to 25 must complete 24 months of training and serve in the military reserve until age 45. Participation for women remains strictly voluntary. Conscripts will receive a monthly allowance alongside standard provisions, including food, clothing, and medical care. The initial phase will draft approximately 1.5% to 2% of eligible youth.

The government emphasizes that this initiative aims to strengthen national defense, develop high-quality human resources, and instill core values like discipline, ethics, and social responsibility among Cambodia’s younger generation while safeguarding national sovereignty and peace.

Kuban Abdymen, Centralasianlight, Kyrgyzstan

The US State Department has updated its global Travel Advisories, assigning Kazakhstan Level 1, the lowest risk category, which means travelers should exercise normal precautions. The designation places Kazakhstan alongside Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, as well as countries including Japan, Hungary, Ireland, and Iceland.

Tajikistan is the only Central Asian country listed at Level 2, which advises travelers to exercise increased caution. The same category applies to several popular European destinations, including France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Spain. Level 4, the highest warning, advises against travel to destinations including Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan.

Kazakhstan’s Level 1 status is a positive international indicator for tourism and business travel. Such assessments can influence perceptions of safety and stability, helping reduce concerns among potential visitors, investors, and business delegations considering travel to the country and the wider Central Asian region.

ⓒ THE AsiaN | All rights reserved

This content is copyrighted by THE AsiaN. If you wish to share it, please do so without modifying the original text and always include the source link. Unauthorized editing or sharing without proper attribution may result in legal consequences.

THE AsiaN Korean : 아자뉴스바이트 20261028 – 아시아엔 THE AsiaN