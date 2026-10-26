AJA Newsbites – October 26, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

South Korea’s national health insurance program recorded a record surplus of 1.013 trillion won from foreign subscribers in 2025. Premiums assessed totaled 2.537 trillion won, compared with 1.524 trillion won in insurance benefits. Based on approximately 1.686 million covered foreigners, annual premiums averaged 1.5 million won per person, while benefits averaged 900,000 won. Chinese nationals recorded a deficit of 40.9 billion won, with average premiums of 1.32 million won against benefits of 1.37 million won. Vietnamese and Nepalese subscribers generated surpluses of 160.1 billion won and 126.2 billion won, respectively. Experts emphasize that differences require analysis of age, employment, dependents and healthcare utilization. Policy priorities include preventing fraudulent claims, ensuring fair premium assessments and strengthening financial transparency without nationality-based discrimination.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

The Health Ministry is finalizing a workplace mental health policy after more than 55,000 civil servants were found to be at high risk of mental health issues, including suicidal tendencies, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad said. He said engagement sessions with stakeholders were ongoing, and an official announcement would be made once the policy was finalized.

“We are still in the process of broader stakeholder consultations. We want to avoid creating a policy in silo, or developed without sufficient cross-agency input,” he told reporters after the 2026 National Mental Health Month Celebration on October 25.

Earlier in his speech, Dzulkefly cited a Public Service Department report based on its MyPsyD screening system, which found more than 55,000 civil servants to be at high risk of mental health issues, including suicidal tendencies. “These findings serve as a timely reminder that the workplace is not merely a platform for pursuing key performance indicators (KPIs) and productivity,” he said.

He said depression among adults had doubled from 500,000 in 2019 to one million in 2023, according to the 2023 National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS). “We are also witnessing emotional distress and suicidal behaviour taking a toll on our younger generation,” he said, as quoted by NST.

In July, Dzulkefly had said the engagement sessions would involve the Human Resources Ministry, Occupational Safety and Health Department, Malaysian Employers Federation and Malaysian Trades Union Congress.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Since 2006, the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation — established by American actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian Angelina Jolie — has helped protect over 40,000 hectares within Cambodia’s Samlout Multiple Use Area. Spanning nearly 61,000 hectares across Battambang and Pailin, Samlout is a vital biodiversity hotspot home to endangered species like the Asian elephant and the critically endangered Sunda pangolin.

Despite its ecological importance, the region faces ongoing threats from forest loss and poaching. In 2025 alone, patrol officers removed nearly 7.8 kilometers of indiscriminate wire snares, highlighting that formal protection alone is insufficient.

Alongside environmental conservation, the foundation actively empowers local communities through education, healthcare, and sustainable agriculture. Marking 20 years of dedication, these efforts demonstrate that safeguarding Samlout’s fragile ecosystem requires a balanced approach combining rigorous law enforcement, community collaboration, and sustained anti-poaching initiatives.

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