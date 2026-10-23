AJA Newsbites – October 24, 2026

AJA Newsbites is a curated roundup of major news and developments from across Asia, brought to you by members of Asia Journalist Association (AJA)

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon was acquitted on October 23 by an appeals court in a case involving allegations that a supporter paid for election opinion polls on his behalf. The Seoul High Court overturned a lower court ruling that imposed a 10 million won fine and a 21 million won forfeiture, citing insufficient evidence and doubts about a key witness’s credibility. Oh, who secured his fifth mayoral term in June, has temporarily avoided losing office. Several opposition lawmakers welcomed the decision, with some viewing him as a potential figure for conservative unity and broader centrist appeal. The ruling is not final, as special prosecutors plan to appeal to the Supreme Court. The Democratic Party criticized the verdict. Oh said he would focus on governing Seoul and housing policy.

Norila Daud, Malaysia World News, Malaysia

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, has expressed concern over the worsening mental health issues among children and adolescents, which have led to loss of life.

The Queen’s concern for young people’s mental and emotional well-being has prompted Istana Negara to take proactive measures, including discussions on initiatives to develop and enhance complaint and counselling systems, according to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page on October 23. This effort is specifically aimed at helping teens facing emotional distress, mental health problems and various life challenges.

Istana Negara Grand Chamberlain Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini led the discussion, which brought together several government agencies, including the Education Ministry, the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, the Communications Ministry, the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission. “The discussion focused on strengthening accessible, safe and effective complaint and support channels, while improving the support available to students who require assistance,” the post said.

Persatuan Kaunseling Malaysia (PERKAMA International), an official association for the counselling profession and practice, will also work closely with the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry to involve counsellors registered with and trained by the Malaysian Board of Counsellors.

In the post, the Queen said the mental health of children and adolescents must be prioritized because they need to know that they are loved. “It is our collective responsibility, regardless of our rank, position or occupation, to safeguard their physical and mental health and pay attention to their emotional well-being, whether at home or at school. “Awareness of the importance of mental health must continue to be raised so that signs of emotional distress can be identified early and appropriate assistance provided,” Her Majesty said.

Chhay Sophal, Cambodia News Online, Cambodia

Cambodia has exported 15 million tonnes of plant-based agricultural products, showcasing strong growth in volume and quality.

Speaking at the Cambodia Agriculture Forum and Exhibition 2026 in Phnom Penh, Dr. Ke Munyvuth highlighted the Ministry of Agriculture’s focus on scientific data and improved pest risk management for key crops like mangoes, bananas, durians, and cashews.

Dr. Munyvuth emphasized that the Royal Government prioritizes the agricultural sector through three vital legal frameworks: the Law on the Management of Plant Varieties and Breeders’ Rights, the Law on the Management of Agricultural Pesticides and Fertilizers, and the Law on Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures.

These regulations ensure sustainable development, protect consumer health and the environment, guarantee food safety, and boost the global competitiveness of Cambodian agriculture, Dr. Munyvuth added.

Bob Iskandar, Indonesia Global News, Indonesia

Indonesia faces continuing challenges in enforcing environmental and pharmaceutical regulations. In South Sumatra, the Ministry of Environment has reported renewed fires in a concession previously subject to a court-ordered compensation and environmental restoration ruling worth approximately Rp677.76 billion (US$42.9 million). Authorities must verify compliance, assess restoration progress, and impose further sanctions where violations are proven. Separately, police in West Java uncovered an alleged illegal pharmaceutical factory in Bandung, seizing approximately 600,000 tablets of Hexymer and tramadol and naming five suspects. The cases underscore the need for consistent enforcement, stronger preventive inspections, and public protection against environmental damage and dangerous drug misuse.

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