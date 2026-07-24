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Korea Culture Foundation Holds Korean Language Education Symposium in Da Nang, Vietnam

Photo of Seok-Jae Kang Seok-Jae Kang24 July, 2026
3 minutes read

By Seok-jae Kang
Vice President, Asia Journalists Association

DA NANG, Vietnam: The Korea Culture Foundation (KCF, Chairman Kim Joon-il) hosted its 2026 symposium on July 24, 2026 at the University of Danang in Vietnam.

The two-day event, running through July 25, is held under the theme “Paradigm Shift in Korean Language Education in the Era of AI: Strategies for Adaptation and Development.”

The symposium is part of KCF’s key initiative, the Online Study Group for Next-Generation Korean Language Educators in Vietnam, which supports overseas Korean language education. Since its inception, the program has grown steadily—expanding from 20 participants in 2024 to 30 in 2025, and reaching 50 educators for this third annual event.

Prior to the opening of the symposium, KCF signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the University of Danang – University of Foreign Language Studies (UD-UFLS), reinforcing partnerships with Vietnamese academic institutions.

Under this agreement, both organizations will closely collaborate on academic event support, educational publication projects, and the establishment of a nationwide network for Korean language educators in Vietnam.

The opening ceremony was attended by over 50 prominent guests, including KCF Chairman Kim Joon-il; Dr. Nguyen Van Long, Rector of UD-UFLS, along with vice rectors and the head of the International Relations Office; and over 40 members of the Vietnamese Korean Language Educators Association.

Following a welcoming remark by Rector Nguyen Van Long and a congratulatory speech by Chairman Kim Joon-il, researchers from both Vietnam and South Korea engaged in in-depth academic discussions on integrating artificial intelligence into Korean language instruction.

The symposium featured several groundbreaking research presentations focusing on AI in language education.

“Collaborating with universities that foster global talent and build innovative educational models in response to the demands of the AI era will serve as a strong partnership, deepening linguistic and cultural exchanges between Korea and Vietnam,” said KCF Chairman Kim. “As advancements in AI technologies like ChatGPT fundamentally reshape the paradigm of language education, this symposium will serve as a solid benchmark for the future of Korean language education.”

The KCF plans to continue its dedicated efforts to promote cultural diplomacy through the Korean language and alphabet (Hangeul), while further enriching global Hallyu (Korean Wave) culture.

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Photo of Seok-Jae Kang Seok-Jae Kang24 July, 2026
3 minutes read
Photo of Seok-Jae Kang

Seok-Jae Kang

Asia Journalists Association Vice President

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