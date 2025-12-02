Regaining Trust on a Laos Train… The Return of a Lost Luggage

The Lao train crew who helped Poet Oh Choong retrieve his lost bag. This photo was taken with the Vientiane-bound train attendants who delivered the news—about an hour after the bag was lost and just as the train arrived in Vang Vieng, saying, “We found your bag.”

By Oh Choong, poet

VIENTAINE: An unexpected incident occurred on the train from Luang Prabang to Vientiane in Laos. In the crowded railway station, I lost my precious bag. Yet, thanks to the quick and honest response of the staff of the Laos Railway Authority, the bag was safely recovered—a moment that revealed the warmth and trust emerging within Lao society.

On the morning of November 30, I left my hotel in Luang Prabang and arrived at the station at 12:10 p.m. to catch the 12:50 train to Vientiane.

I thought I had enough time, but the entrance was packed with travelers. The process of checking passports and train tickets, along with mandatory X-ray screening of all luggage, consumed time quickly, and I finished the inspection only around 12:30. Clutching my luggage, I ran with all the strength I had and boarded the train just moments before departure.

However, as soon as I sat down, I realized the bag that should have been behind me was missing. Inside were essential work materials and a laptop containing important recordings, which made the shock even greater.

The bag recovered by Poet Oh Choong. Its speedy recovery reflects the prompt and honest public service mindset of the Lao railway officials.

Through Professor Somsa-Nit, I informed the train staff, but the train was already moving, and a deep sense of confusion set in.

A memory suddenly resurfaced: I had briefly left the bag on the X-ray conveyor belt. I conveyed its features, contents, and last known location once again.

As the train reached Vang Vieng, a message arrived from Professor Somsa-Nit: “We found it.”

The discovery was made thanks to the diligent efforts of Miss Viengkhone Vilaiphone, the carriage manager, and Miss Thanyasili Phimphisane, a train attendant. After verifying the bag through a photo, I was informed that I could retrieve it that evening around 7 p.m. at Vientiane Station.

The items inside—pamphlets from a Korea–Laos cultural exchange performance, a laptop, a phone charger, sunglasses, and more—had been photographed and sent to me. The railway staff had taken each item out to confirm ownership and shared the images with my mobile phone.

The items inside the lost bag included a Korea–Laos cultural exchange performance pamphlet, a laptop, a phone charger, and sunglasses. The railway officials removed the items to verify ownership and then sent the photos to the poet’s mobile phone.

I attempted to offer a token of appreciation, but the staff politely declined. Instead, they accepted only two oranges, smiling warmly.

This experience reaffirmed the efficiency of the Lao railway system and the integrity of its personnel. The safe return of a bag containing an expensive laptop was more than the recovery of lost belongings—it demonstrated the maturity of Lao society and its evolving civic consciousness. This unexpected, almost miraculous moment left me deeply impressed by the honesty and promptness of the Lao public officials.