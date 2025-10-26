Lonely Planet: Jeju-do among world’s top 25 great places, 25 great experiences

Jeju-do (https://nature.new)

SEOUL: Jeju-do, Korea’s largest island and the country’s favorite domestic holiday destination thanks to its beautiful beaches and lush countryside, has been selected by the travel guide Lonely Planet among the 25 great places and 25 great experiences to try out in the year ahead.

“Just over an hour flight south of Seoul, Jeju-do is an outdoor adventure playground. Summiting Hallasan, the 194m (6387ft) volcano at the heart of South Korea’s largest island, is the ultimate Jeju high. The warm oceans around the southern city of Seogwipo are perfect for diving among soft coral, kelp and tropical fish,” Lonely Planet said.

Jeju-do, a volcanic island, is 130 km off the coast of the Korean Peninsula.

According to the guide, the 27 hiking routes of the Jeju Ole Trail cover the island’s extraordinary natural beauty and its culture one step at a time.

“Don’t miss the smaller, outer islands, including Gapado, where each May the buttery yellow wildflowers sway amid the stone-walled fields of green barley,” it advised.

Hyeopjae Beach

A highlight of Jeju-si, the island’s capital, is the impressive contemporary art collection at the Arario Museum, including pieces by luminaries such as Gilbert & George, Damien Hirst and Anslem Kiefer. Dazzling digital art is screened at the Arte Museum and Bunker des Lumiêres, while the colorful works of Korean artists Lee Jung-Seop and Lee Wal-chong adorn streets and museums in Seogwipo, it added.

According to Lonely Planet, “no visit to Jeju is complete without tasting freshly grilled seafood at seaside shacks manned by the island’s famed haenyeo (women free divers).”

It also recommended “tuck into the island’s juicy mandarin oranges and other local culinary treats at the lively Dongmun Market of Jeju-si and the Seogwipo Maiel Olle Market.”

Other unique travel destinations in Asia highlighted by the travel guide for their culture, adventure, and beauty are Phuket, Thailand; Jaffna, Sri Lanka; Quy Nho’n, Vietnam; and Siem Reap, Cambodia.