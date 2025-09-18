Nepal’s Democratic Flames: A Warning for Korea and Asia



Young people protesting in front of the Nepali parliament building, demanding the resignation of the corrupt government. (Photo = AP/Yonhap News)

By Lee Sang-ki

AsiaN reporter, former president of the Korea Journalists Association

SEOUL: Democracy in Nepal is once again in turmoil. The eruption of fierce protests and the collapse of the government are not merely political events. They are the visible consequence of long-standing structural corruption, frustrated promises, and the despair of a generation that feels robbed of its future.

When Nepal abolished the monarchy in 2008 and declared itself a republic, politicians pledged redistribution of wealth and equality. Yet, more than a decade later, those promises have proved empty. Power and wealth became monopolized by entrenched elites, whether Maoists or parliamentary parties. Citizens grew tired of waiting, and especially Generation Z began to expose corruption through social media, demanding change. When the government responded by shutting down platforms like YouTube and restricting digital voices, anger erupted into flames. Parliament, ministries, banks, and even prisons were set ablaze, leaving scores dead and thousands injured.

The resignation of the prime minister was a symbolic victory for the protesters, but politics was thrown into a dangerous vacuum. The emergence of figures like the young mayor of Kathmandu and a former female chief justice known for her integrity reflects the yearning for leadership untainted by the past. What is striking is that the protesters’ demands are concrete: dissolution of parliament, abolition of provincial governments, direct election of the prime minister, and a full investigation of corruption cases dating back to 1990. This is not a mere outburst of anger but a roadmap for institutional reform.

For South Korea, this crisis carries profound lessons. Korean youth, too, face job insecurity, housing inequality, and political distrust. The phrase “Hell Joseon” has long expressed their disillusionment, and public confidence in politics remains fragile. What is happening on the streets of Nepal is not just a distant tragedy; it is a warning close to home. Unless Korea addresses the frustrations of its younger generations, it may one day witness similar turmoil. Political polarization, endless power struggles, and structural inequality erode the foundations of trust. Nepal’s flames send a sobering message: if politics refuses to change, young people will eventually march into the streets.

The diplomatic dimension should not be overlooked either. The frustration of Nepali youth has extended toward foreign embassies. In particular, the strict visa policies of the Korean embassy fueled unnecessary resentment, damaging Korea’s image. Unless Korea ensures fairness and transparency in its interactions with foreign youth, its diplomatic credibility may also be undermined.

Nepal’s crisis is thus a warning for all of Asia. The anger of a young generation cannot be suppressed indefinitely. The real challenge is to transform that anger into energy for reform rather than destruction. Korea, too, must give hope to its youth, or else its democracy will remain vulnerable. Democracy cannot be sustained by institutions alone. It requires the trust of the people—especially the trust of the young, who carry the nation’s future. Nepal’s turmoil is a stark reminder of why governments across Asia must listen carefully to the voices of their youth.

Here I want to speak directly to the young people of Nepal. First, under no circumstances should violence be the path forward. Violence only breeds more violence and deeper wounds. True democracy is achieved through persuasion, participation, and institutional change, not through destruction. Second, embrace the spirit of patience and perseverance, what in Korean we call Husaenggawe—a belief that today’s hardships will become the foundation of tomorrow’s strength. Third, remember that those you now condemn and struggle against also rose to power more than a decade ago under the banner of reform. The old saying holds true: absolute power corrupts absolutely. Unless the new generation remains vigilant, today’s reformers could become tomorrow’s oppressors. Fourth, Nepal, home to the Himalayas, is not just another country. It embodies the coexistence of nature and humanity, tradition and modernity, spirituality and democracy. If you move forward carefully, step by step—even if slowly—Nepal can become a role model for the world.

Korean youth should reflect on these messages as well. Express your grievances, but do not let them descend into violence. Face history honestly, but do not lose sight of the future. Voice despair, but never abandon hope. The fate of democracy ultimately rests in the hands of the younger generation.

Nepal’s crisis is a mirror for Korea and for Asia as a whole. In that mirror, we see the essence of democracy. Power grows when shared, and the future opens when hope is given to the young. I sincerely hope that the youth of Nepal will turn their anger into a driving force for reform and a spark of hope. In doing so, they will illuminate not only their own tomorrow but also the future of every young generation across Asia.