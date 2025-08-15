Pakistan: 194 people killed in floods, landslides

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD:

At least 194 people have died and dozens more have been injured in Pakistan’s northern areas after cloudbursts and heavy rains triggered flash floods and landslides, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.

The dead include 180 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, five in Gilgit Baltistan, and nine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), with deaths expected to rise as the situation remains volatile.

The NDMA confirmed that 158 of the victims were male, 19 female, and 17 children. Another 28 people have been injured nationwide, while 116 houses have been damaged – 34 partially and 14 fully in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 partially and three fully in Gilgit Balyistan, and 23 partially and 28 fully in AJK.

Apart from several homes being swept away in the devastation, communications in multiple areas have been cut off. Officials reported that mobile phone towers were damaged, leaving flood-hit regions isolated.

A government helicopter carrying relief supplies to Bajaur’s Salarzai area crashed due to bad weather while flying over Mohmand district, killing five people on board.

Pakistan Meteorological Department forecast more rains coupled with strong winds and thunderstorm in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and upper parts of the country on Saturday.