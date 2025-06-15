Tehran in Flames and Silence

A building in Tehran, Iran, destroyed by Israeli airstrikes (Yonhap News Agency)

By Alireza Bahrami

TEHRAN: Loud at night and very quiet during the day. This is the best description of the situation in Iran and its capital Tehran these days.

Finally, it happened; an Israeli attack on Iran. Since 1989, when the war between Iraq and Iran ended, this possibility has always existed. Sometimes the probability of its occurrence was much lower and sometimes it increased.

During different periods of victory of Republicans and Democrats in the USA presidential elections, the probability of war followed a sinusoidal curve. In recent weeks, the possibility of an agreement between Iran and the USA had increased greatly, but suddenly President Trump’s position changed.

For 36 years, the people of Iran had not woken up to the sound of air defenses and missiles. 2 nights ago, Israel attacked the homes of some Iranian military commanders. The Israeli attack was successful and all the generals were killed. But the surrounding houses were also damaged and unfortunately a significant number of children, young boys and girls, and mothers were killed in terrorist attacks in their sleep. The image of a child’s body thrown from a tower onto the street and a young girl whose head was crushed under concrete blocks in a pink bed resonated widely in Iran.

The next night, Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles. Israel’s attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities increased on the second night. The people of Tehran spent a stressful night. The sound of air defense firing did not stop.

Our house is less than a kilometer from the army barracks. Last night, we heard a loud explosion. They said on social media that the army barracks had been attacked. Today, to write this report, I walked to the barracks. Outside the barracks, from the street, everything looked normal.

A body lies buried under the rubble of a building collapsed by an Israeli airstrike (Photo courtesy of Alireza)

AsiaN reports this photo to highlight the brutality of war.



A body lies buried under the rubble of a building collapsed by an Israeli airstrike <Photo courtesy of Alireza> AsiaN reports this photo to highlight the brutality of war.