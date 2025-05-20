Cambodia’s Ministry of Information urges nationwide effort to combat fake news

By Chhay Sophal

PHNOM PENH: The Cambodian government, through the Ministry of Information, this week called on the public to pay close attention to the fight against fake news, as the Ministry’s Anti-Fake News Committee detected nearly 900 cases of misinformation during the first quarter of 2025.

According to Tep Asnarith, Undersecretary of State and Spokesperson for the Ministry of Information, a total of 884 fake news cases were identified in the first three months of the year. He warned citizens — especially youth, social media users, and content creators — about the increasing spread of misinformation on social platforms.

“Fake news, often created and spread by irresponsible users without credible sources, professionalism, or proper verification, can harm society and lead to confusion,” Asnarith said on Monday.

He emphasized that all information, particularly from social media, must be verified before being shared. “Everyone must take part in preventing and ending fake news to protect themselves, their families, and the broader society,” he said.

In 2024, the Ministry’s Counter-Fake News Committee recorded as many as 3,651 cases of fake news. In response, the Ministry launched a national campaign under the theme “Say No to Fake News”, aimed at reducing the spread of false information and eventually eliminating fake news from Cambodian society.