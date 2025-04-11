Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign MoU for collaboration in advanced agriculture research

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

KARACHI, PAKISTAN: In a significant move to advance international scientific cooperation, Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), one of the oldest universities of Pakistan, and the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnologies (IMBB) operating under the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish long-term collaboration in agricultural research and biotechnology.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the University’s Senate Hall, where the document was formally signed by Engr. Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, Vice Chancellor of SAU, and Prof. Dr. Irada Huseynova, Director General of IMBB. Sindh Agriculture University is located in Tando Jam town of souther Sindh province of Pakistan.

This five-year strategic framework is aimed at fostering joint research and capacity-building efforts in key areas including crop genetics and breeding, rural development, integrated pest management, agricultural biotechnology, and food quality and safety.

The agreement also includes provisions for joint applications for international research grants, promotion of industrialization of emerging technologies, and equitable utilization of research outputs, including genetic resources and intellectual property.

The collaboration will be coordinated by Associate Prof. Alamdar Mammadov, Director of International Exchange at IMBB, and Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim, who has been appointed as the focal person from Sindh Agriculture University.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal remarked that this agreement will serve as a catalyst for collaborative research initiatives, academic exchanges, faculty mobility, and postgraduate training, particularly in areas critical to agricultural innovation and sustainability.

He emphasized that the partnership reaffirms both countries’ shared commitment to scientific diplomacy and will contribute significantly to regional technological advancement and sustainable agricultural development.

Echoing the sentiment, Prof. Dr. Irada Huseynova highlighted that the MoU reflects a joint vision to accelerate progress in fields such as genomic research, biological pest control, and agricultural product processing, aligning with the broader goals of enhancing food security and climate resilience in both nations.

Earlier, the Azerbaijan delegation also attended a 2-day International Seminar on agriculture held at Sindh agriculture University, Tando Jam.