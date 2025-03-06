Korean scholar receives honorary doctorate for her international literary activities

Publication of the Korean translated Edition of PREKAZ, The Legacy of the Brave – He is Alive

By Nasir Aijaz

JEJU, SOUTH KOREA: Professor Yang Geum-hee has been actively promoting humanitarianism and peace through international literary exchanges. Recently, she has published a translated work on Kosovo’s independence and was awarded an honorary doctorate in recognition of her contributions.

This book is a chronicle of the significant battles fought by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) on March 5 – 7, 1998, focusing on the DRENICA region and the Jashari family, both of which played crucial roles in Kosovo’s struggle for independence.

It documents the formation of the KLA, the courage and sacrifice of Adem Jashari and his family, as well as other key historical events leading to Kosovo’s liberation. The book is highly regarded as a sincere and vivid narrative, combining illustrations, maps, grandeur, happiness, and suffering all at once.

In the preface, author Dibran Fylli writes: “This book presents historical events meaningfully and persuasively, delivering the course of events clearly and comprehensibly. The KLA’s war of liberation has been analyzed and evaluated by various experts, and through this chronicle, readers will gain insights into the hardships of the Albanian people, their fight for freedom and survival, and the humanitarianism, assistance, and sacrifices demonstrated during wartime.”

The Korean edition, translated by poet Yang Geum-hee (former Special affair Professor at Jeju International University), includes congratulatory messages from Dr. Lee Hye-seon, President of the Korean Association of World Literature (former lecturer at Dongguk University), and Angela Kosta, a renowned Albanian poet and CEO of MIRIADE Magazine.

The translator, Yang Geum-hee, debuted as a poet in Poetry Literature magazine. She has served as the founding president of the Ieodo Literary Association, a special affair professor at Jeju International University, a researcher at Jeju National University’s Sea Grant Center, and president of the Korean World Literature Association.

Currently, she is the Vice President of the Korea Institute for Peace and Cooperation’s Culture and Arts Division, President of Jeju PEN, Editorial Writer for Samda Ilbo, a member of the 8th North-South Exchange and Cooperation Committee of Jeju Special Self-Governing Province, an advisor for the 18th, 19th, and 20th National Unification Advisory Council, and an education commissioner for the Ministry of Unification in the 21st, 22nd, and 23rd terms.

Her poetry has been translated into various languages, including English, Chinese, Russian, Japanese, German, Spanish, Arabic, Greek, and Albanian, and introduced in the U.S., Mexico, Taiwan, Nepal, Egypt, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Kosovo, and more.

She has published poetry collections such as Happiness Account, Ieodo: The Island of Legend and Reality, Nests of Birds (published in Taiwan), and Birds’ Nests (English-Korean poetry book). Additionally, she has written the research book Inheritance of Ieodo Culture and the essay collection A Happy Companion on the Journey.

For her extensive international literary contributions, she was awarded an honorary doctorate from the International Forum for Creativity and Humanity (President Dr. Aziz Mountassir) the Kingdom of Morocco in March 2025.