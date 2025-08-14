Whispers of Corruption in Pakistan’s Bureaucracy

By Nasir Aijaz

The AsiaN Representative

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s civil service has long been a focal point of debate, criticism, and reform attempts. However, in recent days, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has reignited a contentious public conversation by alleging widespread corruption within the bureaucracy, extravagant perks, and calling for legislative reforms to rein in civil servants.

His remarks, including claims that a significant portion of bureaucrats are corrupt and that many hold dual nationalities or own properties abroad, notably in Portugal, have sparked a flurry of reactions from politicians, civil society, and the media. He spoke of an individual named “Virk,” a figure said to be playing a central role in sheltering Pakistani bureaucrats in Portugal.

In a tweet on X, and shortly after it, in a private TV channel interview, the defense minister asserted that 25 to 30 percent of the bureaucracy is corrupt.

He referenced a Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) report claiming annual expenditure of Rs.3.5 trillion on bureaucrats, with Rs.860 million spent over the entire service span of a single bureaucrat. He implied a lack of accountability for the bureaucracy over 78 years after the creation of the new Muslim state in 1947.

Asif highlighted a disparity in dual nationality rules, stating that “No politician, judge, or army officer in Pakistan can hold dual nationality — only bureaucrats can. This privilege must end.”

He alleged that bureaucrats have acquired properties abroad, with Portugal named as a notable example. He signaled that an inquiry would uncover names and details, and that media investigations are encouraged to corroborate or challenge these claims.

He asserted that some bureaucrats had bought properties in Portugal and were seeking citizenship, implying a broader pattern of asset diversification and possible conflicts of interest.

The minister criticized the “endless allotment of plots” to bureaucrats, arguing that such privileges should not be treated as entitlements.

He called for bureaucrats to be legally bound by the same asset-disclosure and accountability standards as members of Parliament.

A central demand from Asif is for urgent legislative reform to regulate the bureaucracy. He advocated annual asset declarations by bureaucrats, arguing this is not required for other sectors to the same extent.

He claimed to be conducting an inquiry into the Portugal property matter and vowed to expose those involved, including naming individuals who had “bought properties” and possibly obtained citizenship.

Pakistan’s civil service has a long history dating back to colonial-era structures which have persisted alongside reforms. The system includes numerous cadres (e.g., Pakistan Administrative Service, Police, Revenue, etc.) and is often criticized for inefficiency, perceived patronage, and slow accountability.

Dual nationality debates in Pakistan revolve around integrity, loyalty, and potential conflicts of interest. The country’s constitutional and legal framework imposes constraints on dual nationality for various public offices; however, the specifics of who is eligible or prohibited can be nuanced and subject to policy changes.

Property ownership abroad by public officials is not a new flashpoint in Pakistan’s political economy. Allegations of overseas holdings, offshore accounts, and cross-border asset diversification have periodically appeared in public discourse, sometimes triggering inquiries or reforms.

Asif’s statements came days after he claimed that more than half of the members of the bureaucracy have bought properties in Portugal and are preparing to acquire citizenship there.

He had also alleged that one bureaucrat, known to be close to a former Chief Minister of Punjab province, received Rs 4 billion as a “gift” at his daughter’s wedding.

Very interestingly, the defense minister claimed that he did not own a government vehicle, did not reside in an upscale locality, and lived in a modest two-room flat for twenty-five years.

No doubt, corruption is rampant in every sphere of life in Pakistan. Not a single government department is free of this curse, and the country ranks among the most corrupt nations in the world in Transparency International reports. Even military personnel are allegedly involved in corruption. The civilian politicians are notorious for corruption of billions of rupees and for having bought properties or opened bank accounts abroad. Similar cases exist with retired military officers and judges of apex courts.

However, very recently the defense minister of the sitting government has accused the bureaucracy of being corrupt and having purchased properties in Portugal. His remarks raise an important question about the timing of his outbursts at this moment.

Defense Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks bring to the forefront long-standing questions about accountability, transparency, and reform within Pakistan’s civil service.

Whether these claims reflect systemic issues or are part of broader political discourse, they underscore a critical need for robust, evidence-based mechanisms to scrutinize public-sector integrity. Moving beyond rhetoric to credible investigations, legislative clarity, and enforceable reforms could help restore public trust and strengthen governance, while ensuring that reforms are fair, targeted, and consistent with legal norms.