Passion for empowering women: A journey of resilience and transformation

Pirah Aijaz

By Pirah Aijaz

KARACHI, SIND, PAKISTAN: The story of my journey began in 2013 with a simple desire to make a difference—writing about women’s issues to spark conversations and heartfelt change. What started as a hobby has evolved into a full-fledged mission to empower women, driven by resilience, learning, and an unwavering belief that every woman deserves opportunities to thrive.

A Humble Beginning and Unexpected Turns

Back in 2013, I was pursuing my Master’s degree, unaware that writing would become my life’s calling. At that time, I lacked a reading habit, took learning for granted, and believed life would be straightforward. My initial attempts at writing blogs in English were fraught with failures, often leading to self-doubt. Despite my father’s encouragement to read more—books, newspapers, anything— I hesitated to take his advice seriously. I squandered valuable time and opportunities, yet those setbacks became the foundation of my transformation.

A Spark of Inspiration and Early Triumphs

My turning point came when I discovered WomenShade magazine, a publication dedicated to women’s rights. Inspired, I took my first small step—writing my first Urdu article titled ‘The Status of Divorced Women in Pakistan’. To my surprise, it got published. That moment ignited a passion within me and boosted my confidence. Over the following years, I continued writing for print and digital media, slowly building a portfolio and gaining recognition, all without financial gain—it was pure passion.

Turning Passion into Opportunity

Though appreciated for my work, I yearned for more. I wanted to turn my passion into a viable livelihood. The turning point arrived in January 2019 when a local NGO asked me to translate a document from Urdu to English as a volunteer. I embraced the challenge, completing the task successfully. Their appreciation and subsequent paid assignments showed me how skills could open doors. From that moment, I decided to pursue writing and translation as a full-time career.

Harnessing Social Media and Building a Career

Lacking familiarity with international freelancing platforms like Upwork or Fiverr, I turned to Facebook—a tool that became my gateway to opportunities. I created a professional page to showcase my work and actively engaged in Facebook freelancer groups. Through persistence and continuous learning—taking online courses to hone my skills—I began offering content writing services to local clients. Short-term projects helped me gain stability, and my reputation grew steadily.

Empowering Women Through Entrepreneurship

My passion for women’s empowerment inspired me to take a more proactive approach. I launched Zippy Writers, an online learning platform based in Pakistan dedicated to educating and uplifting women. Through online courses, on-site training, social media management, and content writing, we’ve empowered over 500 women over six years. Zippy Writers isn’t just a business; it’s a movement to foster independence and self-reliance among women.

Advocacy and Larger Impact

As my advocacy deepened, I founded NOORI, a social startup committed to raising awareness about critical issues affecting women and celebrating their success stories. In 2024 alone, NOORI organized 12 online programs focused on skill development, capacity building, and advocacy. Recognized as one of the top 25 business ideas by the U.S. Mission, the NOORI exemplifies how passion can translate into societal change.

Lessons Learned and Moving Forward

My journey has taught me that growth springs from persistence, and genuine success lies in lifting others. What initially seemed like personal struggles with writing turned into a mission to uplift women, challenge societal norms, and create opportunities! Today, I am inspired to continue supporting women in carving their own paths—because no dream is too big if you believe in it.

Conclusion

From the uncertain beginnings of self-doubt to empowering hundreds of women, my path has been driven by resilience, continuous learning, and an unwavering desire to make a difference. I believe that each of us has the power to change lives—especially when we empower others to do the same. My journey is a testament to the idea that passion combined with perseverance can turn dreams into reality.