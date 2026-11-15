“Have Courage! Be Bold! Believe in Yourself!” – Professor Sang-Mook Lee’s Unyielding Spirit

Professor Sang-Mook Lee of Seoul National University’s School of Earth and Environmental Sciences smiles for the camera. Paralyzed below the neck following a geological fieldwork accident in the United States in 2006, he has continued his research and teaching for two decades. Despite facing another hospitalization, he remains determined to pursue new challenges, emphasizing “courage, boldness, and self-belief.”

(Photo: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, MIT)

By Lee Sang-ki

Former President of Asia Journalist Association; Publisher of AsiaN

SEOUL: Twenty years after a devastating accident left him paralyzed below the neck, Seoul National University Professor Sang-Mook Lee continues to challenge limitations, pursue new ambitions and contribute to academic and public life, guided by an unwavering belief in courage, boldness and self-confidence.

“Courage matters most. Boldness and self-belief are equally essential,” Lee said during a telephone conversation on November 15 with Lee Sang-ki, publisher of THE AsiaN, while travelling to Seoul National University Hospital for another extended period of treatment.

His words reflect a philosophy shaped not merely by academic experience, but also by two decades of confronting extraordinary personal challenges without surrendering his sense of purpose.

In 2006, a serious accident during geological fieldwork in the United States left Lee paralyzed below the neck. The incident dramatically changed the course of his life, but it did not bring his academic career, research or commitment to public service to an end.

Instead, he continued teaching, conducting research and pursuing initiatives that extend beyond the university.

His determination, however, has been repeatedly tested by health complications. Since autumn 2025, he has been hospitalized four times because of pressure sores and a persistent bone infection.

“My bone infection wasn’t completely cured during my previous six-week hospitalization. There is so much work to do, but these pressure sores keep holding me back,” he said.

His latest hospital stay could last between one and three months, with further antibiotic treatment required.

Yet, even as he prepares for another demanding period of medical treatment, Lee remains engaged in activities that reflect his enduring commitment to education, science and international cooperation.

Appointed to the Board of the Asia Journalists Association (AJA) in June 2026, he has also been actively involved in preparations for the 2027 International Earth Science Olympiad, demonstrating that his ambitions continue to extend well beyond his immediate circumstances.

Reflecting on life’s challenges and the unpredictable nature of human endeavors, Lee offered another observation:

“Things that are meant to work often come together surprisingly easily. Those that don’t can exhaust people, however worthy the cause.”

The remark offers a glimpse into a broader outlook shaped by experience: an understanding that determination is essential, but that wisdom also lies in recognizing the nature of the challenges one faces.

For Lee, courage is not simply an abstract virtue or an inspirational slogan. It is reflected in the decision to keep moving forward, remain intellectually engaged and embrace new responsibilities despite setbacks and uncertainty.

His message is particularly relevant to younger generations. Knowledge, talent and ambition are important, but they must be accompanied by the courage to take initiative, the boldness to explore new possibilities and the self-belief to translate ideas into action.

Twenty years after the accident that profoundly transformed his life, Professor Sang-Mook Lee continues to embody the principles he advocates.

His journey is a reminder that life’s circumstances may change dramatically, but a person’s capacity to contribute, inspire and pursue meaningful goals need not disappear.

Have courage. Be bold. Believe in yourself. And act.

For Lee, these are not merely words of encouragement. They are principles by which he continues to live.