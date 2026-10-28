Poetry Born From the Blood of News

Alireza Bahrami

By Alireza Bahrami

TEHRAN: Journalists are the modern chroniclers of our contemporary era—historians who document the slow, steady drip of human blood and sorrow into an endless, unfolding narrative. If we are all inhabitants of an ongoing story, then journalists are, more than anyone else, the most adept at recounting what has transpired in our times, and what the times themselves have inflicted upon us.

This is precisely why, when a journalist shifts their focus to other creative realms—be it poetry, fiction, or film—the resulting work is compelling and worth engaging with. It is rooted in a documentary connection to the human experience—a connection forged in these bitter times, where we consume news of one war over breakfast, only to be met with news of yet another by dinner.

Born in 1977, Alireza Bahrami—a senior journalist for Iranian news agencies—is one such figure. He is a product of his own era. He tracks the news, traversing the world street by street; yet, he also crafts poetry, drawing the titles of his poems from the memories of the countless alleys he has witnessed—within a homeland that spans the entire globe. He is the author of several collections of poetry and various research-based books, with others frequently in the pipeline for publication. His work has been recognized with both national and international awards.

In Iran, Alireza Bahrami is widely respected and recognized as a liberal poet and a journalist who champions freedom; he has consistently stood on the side of the people, opposing both the enemies of human liberty and the warmongers.

For millennia, the Middle East has been a realm of poetic exchange—a *moshā’ereh*—rather than the arena of bitter conflict—*moshājerah*—that it has become today. It is a poetic dialogue as vast as the living languages ​​spoken there, characterized by the coexistence and friendship of the ancient peoples who inhabit the region.

Amidst this, the voices of Arabs and Iranians have resonated most eloquently in poetry; it is therefore vital that their poets be more widely introduced—so that, instead of the endless wars we see, there might be only one kind of “contest”: a rivalry to see who among you is the greater poet, or who feels a deeper sorrow over the death of a bird on the streets of Beirut, Baghdad, Tehran, or Damascus…

And if we were to leave matters to the poets of this turbulent region, we would see that children in the Middle East have nothing to do but laugh aloud, and that women cherish the sunlight even more than men do. In such a world, we might—in a perfectly pleasant and ordinary fashion, devoid of any bloody, “Western-style” finale—bid farewell to life while smiling with sheer contentment, gazing toward the sky, much like drifting into a midday nap under the sun.

Yes, we ought to entrust things to the poets of this land; then, even when journalists report a simple, sorrowful story—perhaps about a grandmother mourning a bird that died in some dead-end alley in the Middle East—that sorrow would be felt by everyone.

What is truly remarkable about Alireza is that, despite living in the Middle East and working as a journalist—chronicling killings and explosions—his poetry remains deeply peace-oriented and anti-war. Throughout a significant portion of his poems and his journalistic work, he consistently expresses concern for the fate of children caught in war. Amidst the onslaught of darkness and the stench of blood and gunpowder, he also strives—through his delicate, romantic poems—to open a window for his people to breathe, looking out toward a flower garden.

The War

When the war begins

I think about the birds

Even moles possess

A place to peace

The birds yet

Constantly decease

When the war begins

Children are the birds

Fearlessly singing

Deep inside my head

The Scarecrow

I whisper poetry

To a scarecrow;

He grows wings

And betrays

The birds.

Housecleaning

This year housecleaning

Was so tough;

So demanding;

Your stuff

Had to be taken out.

When…

When a sea

Is condensed

Into a glasscube,

You must be the mermaid;

And I, the pirate

Making love to a box

Full of gold.

When everything is artificial,

Even legends

Grow pale;

However, the more aged

The charm of yours,

The more engaging

And the more enticing

The function.

The situation of Love

The old cab

Is the first on watching scenes

But not enjoying as much as an asleep passenger does

Reminding the situation of love after reunion

Loneliness in Odongdo*

Loneliness means when you wake up

It takes a while to remember you are too far from others

Loneliness means there is no one to tell

awake window’s sleep

Loneliness means walking with wind in darkness

Loneliness means whistling loudly in your mother tongue

*Odongdo is the name of a tiny island near Yeosu City, in southern South Korean coasts. The Lighthouse Tower is the most important part of the tiny island in which no house has been built. Walking along side of the island is the same as walking on a ship deck on an ocean.

Cafes

From Pyongyang to Seoul, from Yeosu to Tokyo

Cafes are the same

Night cafes are poetic and pleasant in all cultures

May be that is why

Faces are familiar to us

A sip of music and smile

A piece of glance

Who always order friendship

Cafes have a pre-defined situation

They are not casinos

For you to test your chance

As definitions say

cafes can’t put up with every thing

I don’t mean overcrowding

I mean intense light

Which have nothing to do with calmness in cafes

Think about it

In a narrow lane

Covered with old pavement

Two windows

face to face

shouting at each other

yeah dear friend!

There is no chance for us in this gamble

We have mortgaged our women

Crying, blaming the destiny or unknown winds that slamming windows