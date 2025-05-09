AJA Newsbites 20250510

Lee Sang-ki, THE AsiaN, Korea

Lee Jae-myung’s appeal trial: The first trial of the remand trial of the Public Official Election Act violation case against Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung, which was scheduled for the 15th of May, has been changed to June 18th, after the presidential election.

The 7th Criminal Division of the Seoul High Court, the remand trial court, announced “In order to guarantee equal campaign opportunities for the defendant, who is a presidential candidate, and to eliminate controversy over the fairness of the trial, the trial date will be changed to 10:00 AM on June 18th, after the presidential election day.”

Ivan Lim, THE AsiaN, Singapore

Following a prescribed Cooling Off day, the polling stations open this morning for 2.6 million Singapore citizen to cast their ballots and elect their representatives to Parliament. At stake are 92 out of 97 seats after the ruling People’s Action Party(PAP) secured a walkover in the 5-member Marine Parade -Braddell Heights group representation constituency. While the PAP is expected to retain a majority of seats, it faces hot contested in Tampines and Punggol GRCs by the ascendant Orkers. Workers’Party(WP) and in several single seats. by the Prosper Singapore Part nd Singapore Democratic Party led by veteran political leaders Dr Tan Chrng Bockand Dr Chee Soon Juan and Dr Paul Tambsysh respectively